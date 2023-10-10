UPDATE: Oxford police reported escapee has been found

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – An escaped prisoner out of Oxford has been found.

25-year-old Jasper Jenkins ran from Circuit Court around 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

He initially ran east from the square but was later sighted in the area of North Lamar and North 14th Street.

Jenkins was in March 2022 in connection to a Valentine’s Day robbery.

Oxford police reported recapturing Jenkins shortly before 3 p.m.

