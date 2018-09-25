UPDATE – Pathologist testifies Chambers could not have formed words

PANOLA COUNTY (WCBI) – Prosecutors in the Quinton Tellis murder trial are going straight at the defense teams main point in early questioning. A speech pathologist testified Tuesday morning that it would be impossible for Jessica Chambers to make any words after she had been burned. The defense team is expected to present testimony that Jessica Chambers identified her killer as someone named Eric while speaking to first responders on the scene. During cross examination, defense attorneys asked Dr. Carolyn Higdon point blank if Chambers could have said the name Eric and the witness said she could not. Defense attorneys are now questioning if she has enough medical knowledge to make that assessment.