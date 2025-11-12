Update: Pedestrian struck by train at Crosstown now in stable condition

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A pedestrian struck by a train at Tupelo’s busy Crosstown intersection Tuesday night is now in stable condition, according to Tupelo Fire Chief Brad Robinson.

The incident happened around 7:00 pm at the intersection of Main and Gloster Streets.

The victim was taken to an area hospital following the collision.

Drivers were forced to detour around the area for about two hours while police and emergency crews worked the scene.

