Update: Police Identify Suspect in West Point Shooting

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- West Point Police have identified a suspect in a deadly Sunday afternoon shooting. Investigators are looking for Brian Bowens, 27. He reportedly fled the scene on foot.

Chief Avery Cook says the victim is Aaron Fenton, 26 of West Point.

The shooting happened at the corner of Progress and Fifth Street Sunday afternoon at about 12:30.

Cook says when officers arrived they found Fenton with gunshot wounds.

He received medical attention at the scene and was then taken to the hospital, where he later died due to his injuries.

If you have any information on Brian Bowens, call the West Point Police Department or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.