UPDATE – Pontotoc Plant Fire Contained

PONTOTOC COUNTY (-WCBI) – Fire departments from across the region conti nue to pur water on a major fire at American Furniture in Pontotoc. The blaze started around 7:00 at the Highway 15 plant complex. Flames have destroyed one building an impacted others on the site. The damages will be substantila but the best part of the story so far is the fact no serious injuries are being reported as of 12:00. WCBI will have the latest on this story tonight