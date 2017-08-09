Update: Sheriff’s Office Investigating Gun-Waving Incident in Monroe Co.

MONROE CO., Miss. (WCBI) – A Monroe County man is accused of waving a gun at a school bus.

Tonight, he’s facing an assault charge.

22-year-old Erik Buchanan of Prairie is charged with simple assault, attempt to create fear.

Monroe County Sheriff Cecil Cantrell says Buchanan harassed an Oak Hill Academy school bus in a vehicle by attempting to pass it and eventually waved a gun in the direction of kids on the bus.

Buchanan’s family disputes the affidavit filed by parents of kids on the bus. They claim students were making obscene gestures and called Buchanan a racial slur.

That’s when the Monroe County man attempted to alert the bus driver.

It’s unclear who actually saw a gun.

Cantrell says his office will fully investigate all claims of people who threaten a school bus.

“These little children are young. They don’t need that kind of thing in their life, and we’re just asking people to be careful around school buses and these people that you got to stop or you’re going to be in the jailhouse,” added the sheriff.

Buchanan’s bond was set at just over a thousand dollars in Monroe County Justice Court.