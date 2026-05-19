UPDATE: Suspect now in custody after potential bomb threat at Oxford Middle School

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Students and staff are reported safe after a local school evacuated due to a potential bomb threat.

Oxford Police responded to Oxford Middle School earlier today after the school office received a threatening phone call from a blocked number. .

The school was immediately placed on lockdown, and a safety plan was put into place.

After the all clear, law enforcement began investigating and tracked the phone number to a juvenile in Texas.

The suspect is now in custody.

Several agencies responded to the scene and helped with the investigation.

Other schools in the district were put on soft lockdown during the threat.

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