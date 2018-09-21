UPDATE – Suspect sought after hit and run on SHS campus

STARKVILLE (WCBI8) – Starkville police are looking for a hit and run suspect after a student is injured on campus.

The student was hit by a car on Yellow Jacket Drive.

School district spokesperson Nicole Thomas says the incident happened about 4 o’clock.

Starkville officers are searching for a silver Saturn SUV, last seen driving east on Yellow Jacket Drive.

Fire Chief Charles Yarbrough tells us the victim is a 16-year-old female.

OCH Regional Medical Center EMS Director Michael Hunt says the student has non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.