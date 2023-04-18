UPDATE: TPD reports Christine Johnson has been found safe

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – UPDATE: According to the Tupelo Police Department, Christine Johnson has been located and is safe. (04/19/2023 – 2:26 p.m.)

A Tupelo woman hasn’t been seen since April 16. Now, her family and Tupelo Police are asking for your help to find her.

Christina Johnson was last seen around 9:30 Sunday night, walking away from her home on Eckford Street in Tupelo.

She may have been headed to a relative’s home in Stewart, Mississippi.

A missing persons report was filed last night.

Christina Johnson is 45 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighs about 175.

If you have seen Christina Johnson, or if you know where she may be, call Tupelo Police at (662)841-6491.

