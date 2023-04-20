TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – UPDATE: TPD reports Tracy Shanklin has been found safe.

Tupelo Police are asking for your help to find a missing woman.

51-year-old Tracy Shanklin was last seen in the North Gloster Area of Tupelo around 3:00 P.M. Wednesday.

Shanklin is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 155 pounds.

She was driving a 2012 white, two-door jeep with Lee County License plate LEF- 1224.

Her family is concerned about her current mental state.

If you have seen Tracy Shanklin or know where she may be, call Tupelo police at 662-841-6491

