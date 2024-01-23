UPDATE: Tupelo police, NE MS Crime Stoppers report suspect is in custody

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An armed and dangerous man was still on the run in Alcorn County.

Demario McGaha was identified by the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Department as a suspect in an apparent shooting investigation.

The vehicle McGaha left the scene in has been located by police, but they believe the man is traveling on foot or was picked up by someone else.

Deputies responded to a call around 5 a.m. at an apartment complex off Highway 356.

Upon arrival, they found a deceased female who suffered from a gunshot wound.

If you have any information on McGaha’s whereabouts, call 911 or the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office at (662)286-5521.

