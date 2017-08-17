UPDATE: Tupelo Police Release Details That Led Up To Officer-Involved Shooting

TUPELO, Miss. (TPD RELEASE) – TPD can confirm that there was an armed robbery of the Sonic, 3529 McCullough, on the night of August 15, 2017.

Several employees were robbed at gunpoint by a male suspect who fled from the restaurant prior to officer arrival. As TPD was looking for the suspect an E911 call was received that a male had forced his way into an apartment at The Mill at McCullough Apartments.

That male suspect was chased from the apartment but then attempted to force his way into a vehicle before fleeing again. It was during the search for that suspect that an officer involved shooting occurred.

The suspect, Seville Eugene Mundy, is receiving treatment at a local hospital for what are continued to be described as non-life threatening injuries.

An arraignment was conducted today with Lee County Justice Court Judge Sadie Holland presiding.

Mundy was charged with Armed Robbery and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. Bond was set at $250,000. Mundy could face additional charges as the investigation progresses.

The TPD Officer involved in the Officer Involved Shooting (OIS) is un-injured and has been placed on paid Administrative Leave as is customary in these cases.

TPD continues to cooperate fully with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation as they complete their investigation of the shooting portion of this case.

TPD will not comment on the shooting portion of this case while the matter remains under investigation but will confirm that a firearm was recovered at the scene of the OIS.

Further information will be released when appropriate.