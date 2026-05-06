UPDATE: Two additional suspects in custody for Eupora shooting

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – Eupora Police say two additional suspects have turned themselves in following a weekend shooting at a local park.

Investigators said the shooting happened Sunday afternoon at Tobie Brantley Park — leaving one person injured and airlifted to Tupelo for medical treatment.

According to Eupora Police Chief Lawrence Caradine, Kieem Bell and Marqwaysha Elliott surrendered on Tuesday, May 5.

Police had previously issued warrants for three suspects, including Bell and Elliott.

They join a separate suspect, who was already in custody for tampering with evidence.

Authorities said both Kieem and Kenyonus Bell were wanted for Attempted Murder, while Elliott was wanted for Conspiracy to Commit Murder.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

They are still looking for the third suspect, Kenyonus Bell.

If you have information about the shooting or see the suspect, please call Eupora Police at (662) 258-2151.

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