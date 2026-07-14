UPDATE: Victim of Starkville stabbing dies and suspect is charged with murder

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The victim in a stabbing at an apartment complex has died, and the stabbing suspect is now being charged with murder.

According to Starkville Police, 31-year-old Jemarcus Smith allegedly stabbed his roommate at The Social Block.

SPD responded to the apartment complex around 7:31 am.

The victim was taken out of the area for medical treatment and later died.

We will keep you updated as we receive more information.

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