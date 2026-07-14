UPDATE: Victim of Starkville stabbing dies and suspect is charged with murder
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The victim in a stabbing at an apartment complex has died, and the stabbing suspect is now being charged with murder.
According to Starkville Police, 31-year-old Jemarcus Smith allegedly stabbed his roommate at The Social Block.
SPD responded to the apartment complex around 7:31 am.
The victim was taken out of the area for medical treatment and later died.
We will keep you updated as we receive more information.