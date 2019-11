WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- Clay County Coroner Alvin Carter confirms the victim in Monday nights fatal shooting is 40-year-old Jamel Banks.

The shooting happened at 37 Lowe Street at around 5:30 pm.

Carter says Banks died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

His body has been sent to the state crime lab in Pearl for an autopsy.

We will continue to follow this developing story and bring you the latest details as they become available.