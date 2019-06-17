Webster County courthouse nearing completion

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The Webster County Courthouse is nearing completion.

Workers are currently smoothing out the parking lot, getting it ready to be paved.

Chancery Clerk Russell Turner said supervisors were hoping to have the new building done by the end of June, but he no longer thinks that’s an option.

The new structure is the result of a January 2013 fire that completely destroyed the old courthouse building.

There is no official word yet on when the new building will be ready.