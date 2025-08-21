UPDATE: Winona suspects have turned themselves in

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – The men wanted in connection with a Winona shooting incident turned themselves in.

22-year-old Dennis Turner Jr. and 21-year-old James Shelton Jr. are both in custody.

Their official charges have not been released.

Police were called to the area of Highway 407, near Poor House Road, on Tuesday, August 19, for the reported gunfire.

Investigators are calling this an isolated incident.

More information is expected to be released at a later time in the ongoing investigation.

