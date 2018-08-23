Update on the W’s new athletic program

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Town and Tower members receive an update on Mississippi University for Women and its new athletics program.

Acting President Nora Miller talked about fundraising efforts and projects on campus.

Miller says internally, the university is working on its communication efforts and lobbying for higher pay for employees.

This was the first day of classes, but MUW expects enrollment to stay around 3,400 students.

The university relies more on tuition money, rather than state funding.

“When the state suffers cutbacks and we have drops in our appropriations, we have to adjust to that quickly. Now since it’s not such a big chunk of our revenue, it’s still a big hit, but it’s not a major part of our income,” said MUW acting president, Nora Miller.

Athletic Director Jason Trufant also gave an update about his department.

There are now 187 student athletes on campus.