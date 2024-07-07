Updates released in Noxubee County shooting case

Noxubee County Coroner R.L. Calhoun has identified the victim as Breanna Alexus Franklin of Macon.

MACON, Miss. (WCBI)- Updates have been released on a story WCBI first released on Saturday, July 6.

The Macon Police Department was investigating an early morning shooting that left a female dead.

Noxubee County Coroner R.L. Calhoun has identified the victim as Breanna Alexus Franklin of Macon.

Macon Police Chief Davine Beck says the incident happened shortly after 2 a.m. on Pearl Street.

A vehicle drove up beside a car and fired one shot through the passenger side window.

Franklin died at the scene.

Ciara Sharda Latham is charged with aggravated domestic violence and murder.

Columbus PD also assisted The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation in the case.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Macon PD or Crimestoppers.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.