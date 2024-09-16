Upgrades on horizon for Highway 182 corridor in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The largest project in Starkville’s history will give the town a new look and the potential for more growth.

Local, state, and federal leaders broke ground on the Highway 182 revitalization project on Friday.

“This project is going to be transformative for Starkville. It is going to be bringing a corridor that’s been neglected back to life. It’s going to create economic opportunities. It’s going to make people feel proud of an area that we’ve sort of neglected, so, I think it’s a transformative project all the way around,” said Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill.

Plans to revitalize Highway 182 began in 2011.

Over the years, the city has been awarded grants to help fund the project, including financial assistance from the federal government.

“And there’s so much leadership that is taking place here on a city, county, state level. So, the federal government, we were just happy to be able to step in and just enhance some of that, but it is really going to be a game changer for this city,” said U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith.

“It’s going to be impactful to MSU. It’s going to be impactful to the city as a whole. It’ll be impactful to the county,” said Spruill.

The project is expected to take about 2 years.

“It’s going to be a lot of construction, but there’s a lot of other small towns and bigger towns that would love to have that problem to see the economic progress that’s being made here,” said Hyde-Smith.

One of the main goals of the project is to re-attract businesses to that side of town.

Construction is planned to start next week.

