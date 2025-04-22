US Army brings Terrain vehicles to show students at Tupelo High

The mobile exhibit gives students a chance to see the opportunities the Army provides

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Although he’s a junior, Tupelo High School student Jeremiah Fears has his plans set after he gets that diploma.

“I leave for basic training in February, then I will be going in as an 11x, which is an infantryman,” said Fears, who’s part of the Junior ROTC at Tupelo High School. He joined because of the training and discipline the program offers.

“I knew it would keep me focused in life and keep me on a good path,” Fears said.

Fears was part of a group of students, faculty, and staff who visited the Army’s All Terrain Fighting Vehicle Exhibit.

It features an electronic motorcycle, Polaris MRZR-D2 side by side, a Quad Bike, and a PlayStation gaming system.

“Our all-terrain vehicles are so they can get in and get out of any terrain they come with. Our special forces use these on a day-to-day basis to complete their missions,” said Staff Sergeant James Holder, a US Army Recruiter.

Tupelo’s Junior ROTC program was started a few years ago, and it has grown swiftly. In fact, it is on track to become the largest in the state.

“We finished this year with about 103 students, working next year’s class, in the neighborhood of 170 cadets,” said Col. Roger Johnson, Senior Army Instructor at THS.

Colonel Johnson said young people are looking for a challenge and skills they can use after high school, whether that means military service, college, or the workforce.

“Our mission is to motivate young people to be better citizens. our intent is to help build character, teach these young boys and girls how to be young men and women within the confines of being a good citizen,” Col. Johnson said.

Tupelo’s Junior ROTC cadets meet every day for class.

The most recent numbers also show U S military recruitment is on a steady upswing, compared to the past few years.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.