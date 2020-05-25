Local Army veteran pays respect to fallen soldiers at Memorial Garden Park

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Charles Evans is 87-years-old but is as sharp as a pencil.

It was in 1953 when he began his military career.

“It was away and a mean for a young man just getting started you know,” said Evans. “So after two years I came out of the Army and I got a G.I. loan and I built my home at 21. And it’s because of the military that I was able to do this, I was able to go to school off of this you know.”

After serving two years of active duty, Evans would then spend the next 38 years as an Army Reserve.

And on this Memorial Day, he spent his morning paying respect to those who laid their lives on the line for this country.

“While I was a member of the reserves, Maurice Anthony was my first sergeant,” said Evans. “Amazing isn’t it? Maurice Anthony was my first sergeant in the Army Reserve.”

While many may take this day to spend with family and friends, Evans hopes people also take time out of their day to pay their respect to those fallen soldiers.

“Well you know wars and things go way back,” said Evans. “We fought for our country for many many years and the least we can do is come out and pay respect. And be thankful that we are still here but above all we need to come out and pay respect.”

Evans was also the first African-American mailman in Starkville.