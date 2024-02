US Forestry Service conducts controlled burn in north Mississippi

NORTH MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Where there’s smoke, there’s fire but that’s not always a bad thing.

People traveling through Lafayette and Union counties and fishermen on Sardis Lake may have noticed a lot of smoke in the air.

It was part of a planned, controlled burn conducted by the U.S. Forestry Service in the area of County Roads 293 and 210 in the Holly Springs National Forest.

A little over 1200 acres were being affected.

