US Marshals track down man wanted after shooting in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The U.S. Marshals tracked down a man wanted after a shooting in West Point.

42-year-old Jason Kinsey is facing several charges, including aggravated assault domestic violence, simple assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

West Point Police Chief Avery Cook said the shooting happened on February 3 on Lone Oak Road.

One person was shot in the leg. Cook also told WCBI that several rounds were fired inside of a home.

Kinsey was arrested in Louisville.

He remained in the Clay County jail.

