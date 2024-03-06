US Marshals track down man wanted after shooting in West Point
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The U.S. Marshals tracked down a man wanted after a shooting in West Point.
42-year-old Jason Kinsey is facing several charges, including aggravated assault domestic violence, simple assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
West Point Police Chief Avery Cook said the shooting happened on February 3 on Lone Oak Road.
One person was shot in the leg. Cook also told WCBI that several rounds were fired inside of a home.
Kinsey was arrested in Louisville.
He remained in the Clay County jail.