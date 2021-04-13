US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J vaccine over clot reports

WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. is recommending a ‘pause’ in using the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday they were investigating clots in six women in the days after vaccination, in combination with reduced platelet counts.

More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been given in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects.

A CDC committee will meet Wednesday to discuss the cases and the FDA has also launched an investigation.

*Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said in a tweet today that those who have received the johnson and johnson vaccine should not be concerned.