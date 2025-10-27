US Senate discusses SNAP benefits bill through shutdown

WASHINGTON D.C. (WCBI) – A bill introduced in the U.S. Senate could ensure SNAP benefits through the government shutdown.

Republican Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri introduced the Keep SNAP Funded Act late last week.

If passed, the measure would allow the Secretary of Agriculture to use money in the budget not specifically dedicated to another program to fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, during the current shutdown or any other shutdowns during the 20226 Fiscal Year.

The bill has taken on a couple of co-sponsors, including Alabama Senator Katie Britt, but it has not gained much traction.

So far, it has been referred to the Appropriations Committee. SNAP benefits are expected to be paused on November 1.

