Using disinfectant sprays properly can save you a trip to the doctor’s office

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – When using cleaning products, do you follow all the steps it says in the back of the label?

If not, it may save you from getting sick.

Alena Lester, Associate Professor for the nursing program at the Mississippi University for Women, said people may skip a few steps when using these products, causing some chemicals to remain.

“Allowing it time to dry,” said Lester. “It’s probably the most step that’s missed. Generally. And also soaking the surface. Whether it’s an aerosol wipe, you still generally have to give enough wipe to soak the surface itself and give a wet texture on top. Once it’s soaked you have to let it sit there.”

Lester said when using wipes, it takes up to two to three minutes to disinfect. And for chemicals from aerosol cans, it take around 10 minutes to disinfect.

Another chemical she said is very helpful is bleach.

But what if you’re allergic to bleach or can’t take the smell?

Lester said people should always read the back of any label.

“That would be when you use soap and water,” she said. “And then maybe some of the modern cleaners. But again, you got to read the back of the label.”

Lester also mentions sponges and rags when cleaning.

She said it’s very important to always clean and wash them in a bleach solution if you can.

“I wouldn’t continue to use them from one surface to the other because that can cause cross-contamination and you can just infect another object or person,” said Lester.

Lester also stressed the importance of washing your hands with soap and water before anything. But if you don’t have access to that at the moment, an alcohol based cleaner is recommended as an alternative.