COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A broken utility pole snarled traffic on Highway 45 in Columbus.

WCBI was told the pole caught fire and broke.

Repairs by Columbus Light and Water took most of the morning, impacting the commute to work for many drivers.

Columbus police and firefighters blocked traffic to keep the linemen safe.

Traffic was back to normal before the end of the lunch hour.

