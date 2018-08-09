Utility scam targets Tupelo Light & Water customers

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- City officials in Tupelo are warning Tupelo Light and Water customers about a scam.

Leesha Faulkner with the city says people are calling folks stating they have an overdue bill.

A press release states the caller then offers to collect that past due payment over the phone, in an effort to get your personal information.

Tupelo Light and Water Director Johnny Timmons, says they send out notices once a payment is late.

They will not call customers for an overdue payment.