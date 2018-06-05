Vacation Bible School Still One Of Biggest Outreaches For Area Churches

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Many of the largest churches across Northeast Mississippi are taking part in one of the largest outreaches of the year. It’s part of Vacation Bible School and this year, Tupelo’s West Jackson Street Baptist Church wrote its own curriculum for the big event.

From the music, to high energy games and class time, Vacation Bible School at West Jackson Street Baptist Church has a main message.

“The name of the curriculum is Hero and it’s letting Jesus be the hero through you,” said Lisa Hofmister, who is director of preschool and children’s ministries at the Tupelo church. Hofmister wrote most of the curriculum for this VBS. Students are grouped according to grade level. Each day they learn a bible verse , and take part in recreation and science activities, all relating to the Big Idea.

“I hope they can get the theme in mind, that Jesus can be their hero and He’s always by their side and when they need a Super Hero in their life, they can always go to Jesus,” said Catherine Barkley, a teacher for this year’s VBS.

At West Jackson Street Baptist Church, their Vacation Bible School doesn’t necessarily end when the week is over. Every teacher has a backpack and inside the backpack, all the lessons plans, and materials, so they can take Vacation Bible School on mission trips, to local apartment complexes, or anywhere around the world.

“A child could actually pick up this backpack and borrow it from me after VBS and go to the ball field and at the ball field party, share the Gospel,” Hofmister said.

It also takes a lot of volunteers to host a major outreach for hundreds of children. At 82 years of age, John Carruthers may be the most senior volunteer, but he is also one of the most energetic.

“When I was a kid , I never got to do this, because they didn’t have things like this when I was 18, 16, 14 years old. So I’m like a kid again,” Carruthers said.

Vacation Bible School runs through Thursday at West Jackson Street Baptist Church.

Boys and Girls are also bringing change every day for a missions offering. Last year they collected more than 20 thousand dollars for a children’s home in Mexico.