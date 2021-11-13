Vaccination concerns rise over covid-19 pfizer vaccine for children

COLUMBUS,Miss. (WCBI)- It’s been almost 1 year since the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were made available to adults.

Now, the Pfizer vaccine can be administered to children as young as five.

While families are heading to their local pediatrician, other folks are hesitant to give to their children the shot.

The U.S Food and Drug Administration has authorized the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for the country’s younger population–children 5 to 11 years-old.

Some families have been waiting for this moment to come since the pandemic began, others are hesitant to vaccinate their children.

” It’s a smaller dose which is appropriate for smaller children and it’s the same two-day series. It’s one shot on day one and one shot three weeks later,” said Dr. Pam Sykes, a pediatrician at Columbus Children’s Clinic.

She says appointments aren’t slowing down any time soon.

” Yes, this is a new vaccine and it’s in response to a new virus. It’s all methods that have been used before,” said Sykes.

The clinic received up to 3oo vials of the vaccine. There’s been a steady rate of patients getting the shot.

But, parents have concerns of how the vaccine will effect their children.

” As with any vaccine, there’s no 100% guarantee you won’t ever get sick. But, it does decrease the risk and for sure. The people that have had the vaccine and gotten the vaccine, they had a much less severe case. Our patient population, the children, thankfully the ones that have gotten COVID have for the most part done well,” said Sykes.

Skyes says like most vaccines, there are some risks to be mindful of.

” COVID can cause myocarditis. There’s a little theoretic risk of myocarditis from the vaccine. But myocarditis from the vaccine is much short-lived one to three weeks then that resolves,” said Sykes.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children only has 10 micrograms—while the dosage for adults is 30 micrograms.

” It’s gives your body enough exposure to say this is foreign and I need you to fight against it. With all vaccines that the premise…it’s to teach your body to fight against it,” said Sykes.

With the authorization from the FDA, Sykes encourages families to get the vaccination if they choose to.

Families can make an appointment at the Columbus Children’s Clinic to get a vaccination.