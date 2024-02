Valentine teatime: Children dress up, sing along with Mother Goose

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Mother Goose hosted a Valentine’s Tea Party at the Columbus-Lowndes Public Library.

Lots of children came out and got in their dresses and even suits.

The children learned about manners and how to have table etiquette.

The children got to sing with Mother Goose and enjoy cookies, marshmallows, and apple juice.

