Vandal splashes paint on butterfly mural in Eupora

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – A work of art has been made an eyesore after a vandalism incident in Eupora.

Police got a report about paint being thrown on a mural in the Art Park next to Tower Loan on Main Street.

Eupora Police believe the incident happened somewhere between Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon.

If you have any information about the incident, call Eupora Police at 662-258-4121

