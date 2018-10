BREWER (WCBI) – A Tuesday night joy ride leaves thousands of dollars in damage at a Lee County home.

Sheriff Jim Johnson says between 8 and 11:30 Tuesday night someone went on the property and took a John Deere Gator from the garage. The suspects then drove around the home trashing landscaping, lamp poles and even a child’s playset. The Gator was then returned to the garage.

If you have any information about this crime please contact the Lee County SO at 662-680-5766.