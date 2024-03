Vardaman man faces child pornography charge

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Vardaman man is facing a child pornography charge.

Jeremy King remains in the Calhoun County jail.

Sheriff Greg Pollan said one of his deputies got a tip from a federal agency about three weeks ago that child porn could be on one of King’s devices.

After getting a search warrant, Pollan told WCBI investigators found up to a dozen images.

King is facing one count right now, but the number of charges could increase.

