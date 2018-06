VARDAMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – Vardaman Police are looking for a suspect accused of shooting into a home early Sunday morning.

Police Chief Kenneth Scott says officers are calling it a drive-by shooting, but it’s still under investigation.

He says five to six shots were fired into a home on Richards Street.

The chief says one person was shot in the foot and was treated and released from the hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation.