Vardaman police make child sex crime arrest

VARDAMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – Vardaman police made a child sex crime arrest.

Jerry Coleman was charged with molesting-touching a child for lustful purposes.

Vardaman Police Chief Dustin Pounds declined to release any further details because of the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Coleman’s bond was set at $10,000.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X