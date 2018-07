VARDAMAN, Miss.(WCBI) – The Vardaman Police department needs your help locating 33-year-old Jeffery Townsend tonight.

Friday night, officers received a call that Townsend used a gun to flatten a tire on the car occupied by his child and the child’s mother.

The call came in around 7 that evening.

Vardaman PD tells WCBI that Townsend has contacted the department looking to turn himself over. He is facing an Aggrevated Domestic Assualt charge.