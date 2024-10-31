Vehicle accident claims man’s life in Alabama

FAYETTE, ALABAMA (WCBI) – An early morning crash in Alabama has claimed the life of a Fayette man.

The single car accident happened around 2 a.m., October 31 on County Road 35 near Canaan Road, about 6 miles south of Hamilton.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Thomas Bellsnyder the Fourth of Fayette was fatally injured when his Chevy Equinox ran off the road and hit a tree.

Bellsnyder was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

A passenger was injured and airlifted to UAB Hospital in Birmingham.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

