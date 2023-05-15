Vehicle pursuit leaves one person dead, suspect in custody in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Louisville police continue to investigate a deadly crash that happened during a pursuit.

The accident happened on Highway 25 and Old Robinson Road on May 6.

43-year-old Ashley Brown died at the scene.

Investigators said 33-year-old Tyree Webb of Kosciusko hit Brown’s vehicle after driving through a stop sign.

A Louisville police officer was several hundred yards behind Webb when the crash occurred and was attempting to pull him over.

Webb and another person were injured in the collision.

Police are waiting on test results from the state crime lab in the investigation.

Webb could face several charges, depending on the results, including murder, DUI, and felony fleeing.

