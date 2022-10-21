Vendors flock to Tupelo for the area’s largest Christmas marketplace

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The largest Christmas marketplace in the area is underway, and one vendor is making a difference by selling her sweet treats.

Tracy Jackson is the owner of “Katie’s Cookies and Candies.” She has a booth at Celebration Village. The Mobile Alabama-based business was started by Jackson, who was legally blind for years. In fact, WCBI did a story on Jackson several years ago at Celebration Village.

Since then, Jackson underwent treatment at John Hopkins and is now helping the hospital’s “Angel Fund,” which provides assistance to the blind and visually impaired.

“Last year I had an eye transplant at John Hopkins, so now I’m thankful and able to see so being able to see is so amazing. I started the Angel Fund, that’s at John Hopkins, it helps people like myself who may not have insurance and need to see and they have different types of equipment to help them see,” said Jackson.

You can visit Katie’s Cookies and Treats at Booth 233. There are more than 100 vendors at Celebration Village. It runs through Saturday.

