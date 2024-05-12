Vendors line up for Cottrell Street shoppers

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Vendors were lined up bright and early, ready to tell Cottrell Street shoppers more about what they had to offer.

The options ranged from food to jewelry, and even clothing.

Business owners say the fun never stops when it comes to telling others about the store.

Two local business owners say this festival was a great way to advertise and teach people about the resources around them.

“I am a native of West Point, and I am delighted to be here,” said Stacy Townsend, Owner of all things accessorize. “I am selling accessories anywhere from candles, to handbags, to jewelry, to women’s clothing, to sunglasses, whatever accessory I thought of, I brought it.”

“We started with just popcorn, but we added the and more to our name just in case we wanted to branch out,” said Samanoe Walker, It’s Poppin and more sales associate. “We have chicken salad, seafood salad, we cater events, and baby showers. We also have some nachos, you tell us what you want, and we will make it happen. ”

This was the third year of the Cottrell Street Festival.

