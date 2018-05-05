Vendors of Market Street

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)-The Market Street Festival featured many different vendors all showcasing their goods.

One of the more unique vendors was The Melody Lingers On.

The company makes their products out of old antique pianos.

Shelves, benches, and mantels are just some of what they make.

Lisa Ricks started the company with a little help from her daughter.

“Well, she started with her daughters old piano. She was just playing around, tore it down and they made a bench out of it, and a couple of shelves, mantel shelves, and then she got hooked. Then she started collecting old pianos and putting them together and making designs on everything,” said Robert House.

This was the companies first Market Fest, but House says they will be back.