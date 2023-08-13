Verbal disturbance at Starkville Zaxby’s leaves SPD to investigation

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – There was a verbal disturbance inside at Zaxby’s on Highway 12 around 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11.

After the parties left the property a single gunshot was reported by bystanders.

No injuries have been reported. SPD continues to investigate the incident and charges are pending.

Anyone with information should contact SPD at 662-323-4131, Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151, or through the anonymous tip system on their website. Crime Stoppers may offer a cash reward.