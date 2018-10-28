Vernon Alabama Businesses Trunk OR Treat

VERNON, Ala. (WCBI) – Kids in Vernon, Alabama got a head start on this year’s trick or treating.

30 local businesses and organizations decorated their cars for Halloween, loaded up on candy, and parked on Vernon’s Main Street for kids to trunk or treat.

- Advertisement -

Kids came in by the hundreds fully dressed in Halloween costumes.

In addition to candy, there were games, prizes, and food.

Pastor Patrick Cooley says while kids trunk and treat, parents had the opportunity to socialize.

Pastor Cooley says every business in Vernon participated in this year’s Fall Festival.

“It brings all the community together. We get to see people we’ve never seen before and that’s a big draw for folks over in Caledonia, and it’s just a way to get folks downtown and involved with our business owners and with our churches,” said Cooley.

Cooley says every business in Vernon participated in this year’s fall festival.