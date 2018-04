LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – A Vernon man is killed in a one vehicle accident this morning.

The crash happened on County Road 49, half a mile north of Kingville.

Alabama State Troopers say the pick-up Jeffory Gene Harrison, 42, was driving went off the road and hit a tree.

Harrison died at the scene.

Troopers are still investigating the crash.