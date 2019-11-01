Vernon man sentenced in attempted murder case

VERNON, Ala. (WCBI) – A Vernon man will spend life in prison after pleading guilty to attempted murder.

District Attorney Andy Hamlin said Marshall Lee Gray was sentenced this week in Lamar County Circuit Court. Hamlin said Gray is a predator

Life in jail is the maximum sentence.

Gray was arrested after forcing himself inside a woman’s vehicle in Marion County. He then forced her to drive.

She escaped when traffic slowed near, Sulligent.

The victim was stabbed before bystanders came to help.

Gray then left the scene and led law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Sulligent and across the state-line into Monroe County.

Gray was eventually arrested near Sulligent.

Hamlin calls the victim a survivor and hero. He also gave credit to law enforcement for their quick actions.