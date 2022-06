VERNON, Ala. (WCBI) – A Vernon man will spend 15 years in prison for elder abuse.

30-year-old Terrance Moore was found guilty of assaulting a 70-year-old woman.

Prosecutors say Moore parked in front of the woman’s house for about half an hour in July 2020 but he did not know her.

He became angry after the victim walked outside to write down his license plate number.

Moore grabbed her arm and caused a serious injury.