Vernon QB Overcomes Multiple Injuries To Lead His Team

VERNON, Al. (WCBI) — This is the year Ric Rogers has been waiting for.

“It’s just been Vernon football,” said student athlete Ric Rogers. “And that’s been basically it and everything else. It’s been fun.”

And a challenge, especially keeping up in the classroom.

“My parents really expect it out of me,” Rogers said. “I’ve been doing it since I was in kindergarten, but going from sport to sport really helps me stay in shape.”

Ric Rogers saw his season end earlier than expected due to and injury last season, but instead of getting down on himself the senior quarterback has used it has motivation to return to the field even stronger and better than before.

“My friends and my teammates on the field,” Rogers said. “They stayed positive with me throughout the whole thing. Text me and checked on me and everything. They would really look for me on the football field, and just a lot of constructed criticism as well. They just pushed me to get better as quick as I can and everything. I feel like that everybody has played a part and helped me stay out here and make me feel apart of the team while I wasn’t able to play, and that made me feel like I haven’t missed out on much while I was able to come back out here.”

Even with those injuries, Rogers remains a leader on and off the field.

“For him to you know do the things that he does and the fact that he cares about everybody else in the school,” said head coach Robbie Bradford. “And he treats everyone like their special and they mean something to him, and just watching the way he carries himself is pretty special.”

“It’s been great to play with him and having fun and all of that,” adds teammate Taye Buchanan. “It’s been a blessing to play with Ric. He helps everybody out when everybody needs help, and he’s a great student athlete.”

And a youth preacher at Vernon United Methodist.

“I like spreading it because he’s done so much for me in my life,” Rogers said. “And I feel like that he can change a lot of other people’s lives so that’s what he’s put us on earth for us to do is to spread the good word.”

Faith, family and friends.

“I like to go outside and see all of the people to show up and just to watch you play,” Rogers said. “It just gets me really fired up and to go out there and play for them, and they pay to watch me and my teammates. I like doing that.”

Rogers and his team will return home for the season finale on Friday against Mapelsville.