Verona arrest: 25-year-old accused of fatally shooting girlfriend

VERONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Investigators in Verona made a murder arrest and released the name of the victim.

25-year-old Dandre McGinister, of Tupelo, was accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend.

He was charged with first-degree murder.

Investigators said the shooting happened early Monday morning at Lazy Acres Trailer Park on Lesa Avenue.

Officers found 24-year-old Tremya Darden, of Okolona, shot in the head.

McGinister was still on the scene. He told police that he dropped his gun and it accidentally fired.

Darden later died at a Tupelo hospital.

McGinister was given a $1 million bond.

Investigators said he was out on felony bond for taking a vehicle in Lowndes County. They now want that bond revoked. There was no word on when that could possibly happen.

